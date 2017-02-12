Chiefs to dedicate Brisbane Tens to Sione Lauaki

The Chiefs are dedicating the rest of their Brisbane Global Rugby Tens campaign to the memory of former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki.



A 70-cap stalwart for the Chiefs in Super Rugby, Lauaki died overnight, aged 35.



The imposing and athletic back-rower had been diagnosed with kidney and heart problems in 2012.



His death has led to an outpouring of grief in the New Zealand rugby community, as well as in Brisbane, where some of his former teammates and coaches are competing in the inaugural tens tournament.

They include captain Liam Messam, who has been given permission to fly home immediately after their scheduled quarter final against the Queensland Reds today.

"There's a number of guys who played a lot of footy with Wax," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said.



"Liam Messam, in particular, is a great mate of his so it's been a pretty upsetting morning.



"We gave Liam the opportunity not to play and head home straight away but he was determined to go out and put out a performance for Wax.



"But Liam's going to go home tonight so he'll play in the quarter-final and that's probably it, and he'll go with our blessing."



Rennie said he hoped the Chiefs' 33-5 win over the Panasonic Wild Knights this morning - their final pool match - had honoured Lauaki in some small way.



"There's a lot of motivating factors. Not everyone knows Wax, but he played a hell of a lot of footy for the Chiefs and he's certainly highly respected amongst his mates," he said.

