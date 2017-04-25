 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Chiefs confident in young side as nine changes made for Sunwolves match

share

Source:

NZN

The Chiefs have taken some calculated risks as they prepare for a first Super Rugby meeting with the Sunwolves.

Late Vaeno and Jonathan Taumateine of the Chiefs celebrate after winning the final match between the Chiefs and the Crusaders during day 2 of the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Sunday 12 February 2017. © copyright photo: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Late Vaeno and Jonathan Taumateine of the Chiefs celebrate after winning the Brisbane Global Tens final.

Source: Photosport

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick and Japan captain and No. 8 Michael Leitch have been left out of the match in Hamilton on Saturday night to recover after a heavy workload.

Assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge admits this could hurt the home side but is banking on their replacements to step up.

"We have the utmost faith in everyone in this squad and I expect the intensity to be upped with the spark plugs we have coming on to the field," he said.

In a starting line-up featuring nine changes, lock Taleni Seu is among those brought in, as are flankers Mitchell Karpik and Tom Saunders in a rejigged back three.

"Michael needs to recharge his batteries and these guys get their chance based on that," Strawbridge said of Karpik and Saunders.

"Taleni Seu came on last week and knocked the Force around with some dominant tackling so he gets a shot starting at lock."

The Chiefs are also taking a punt out wide with exciting Northland player Solomon Alaimalo winning his second start on the wing ahead of James Lowe, who has dropped to the reserves.

Strawbridge said the selection was based on form, but Lowe would be expected to come on and "do some damage".

The pressure will also be on young halfback Jonathan Taumateine to play a full game following the injury to Tawera Kerr-Barlow and the suspension of Finlay Christie.

First five-eighth Aaron Cruden will be the back-up option with the decision made not to use Richard Judd, who was originally slated to provide cover.

"It's been a while since Richard's been in our environment and it's just too much to learn in a short space of time," Strawbridge said.

"Aaron's not a regular halfback but he's a highly competent, very skilled player and has done a wonderful job covering for us there in the past."

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Stephen Donald, Sam McNicol, Aaron Cruden, Jonathan Taumateine, Sam Cane, Mitchell Karpik, Tom Sanders, Taleni Seu, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Hika Elliot, Kane Hames.

Reserves: Brayden Mitchell, Aidan Ross, Sefo Kautai, Mitchell Brown, Liam Messam, Alex Nankivell, Shaun Stevenson, James Lowe.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.

Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

2
Over 28,000 athletes from around the world will be opening their wallets this month.

Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

00:30
3
Baz left Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sreenath Aravind in disbelief as he reined in a six and turned it into a casual wicket.

Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

4

Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

00:27
5
A Manchester derby is nothing without drama and this one moment provided more than enough for the match.

Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.

00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ