Chiefs complete incredible second-half comeback to end losing streak

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates of this evening's Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Hurricanes and Chiefs at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

FT: HUR 29-35 CHI

The Chiefs have done it, they've finally ended their 11-game losing streak. Boy they did it in thrilling fashion too, with a remarkable second-half comeback that left everyone on the edge of their seats. The visitors erased a 26-7 deficit to take the lead with just over ten minutes to go, but looked like they may fall agonisingly short when the boot of Barrett gave the Hurricanes a one-point lead. But the Chiefs refused to be denied and came right back down the field to score almost immediately. What a game, what an advertisement for Super Rugby Aotearoa!

Thank you for joining us, enjoy the rest of your evening.

80min: HUR 29-35 CHI

Jacobsen now wins a penalty for his side 35m out! This could seal it for the Chiefs if McKenzie can knock it over. But he's missed! Although he did milk the clock well, with only seconds to go until the siren. The Canes try to push hard from the dropout but lose it almost immediately and McKenzie wastes no time to boot it into touch! The drought is over!

75min: HUR 29-35 CHI

CHI TRY! But the Hurricanes don't hang on to the lead for long! The Chiefs continue to push the Hurricanes back to their own goalline, and Ah Kuoi finds Jacobsen to bust his way through and slam the ball down for another Chiefs try! McKenzie converts again.

73min: HUR 29-28 CHI

HUR PEN! He's slotted it this time though. The Canes earn another penalty near the halfway line, but it's a tough angle for Barrett as it's on the right touchline. But he looks confident and hits it well. And it's over! Great kick and the Canes retake the lead!



70min: HUR 26-28 CHI

The Hurricanes earn a penalty and Barrett opts to go for the posts this time around. But he's shanked it terribly and the Chiefs maintain their advantage.

65min: HUR 26-28 CHI

CHI TRY! They've done it again! The Chiefs win yet another penalty, leading to another lineout just 5m out from the line. The Hurricanes have conceded all of the last five penalties in this game, a real change from the first half. The Chiefs form a maul and push towards the line. They're making metres here and it's Ah Kuoi who comes off the back to blast the ball down and complete a magnificent comeback for the Chiefs! McKenzie converts again.

59min: HUR 26-21 CHI

CHI TRY! Wow this is the try of the game so far, what is going on here! McKenzie nestles under a high ball from Barrett and weaves his way past three tacklers before offloading to a rampaging Tiatia yet again. The subsitute flies towards the 22 before flinging a beautiful offload to Finau as he's brought to ground. The Hurricanes are scrambling for numbers and Finau plays the simple pass to Weber who dives over under the posts. This game has turned on its head!



57min: HUR 26-14 CHI

CHI TRY! Referee Ben O'Keefe is getting a good workout in this second half, as both teams continue to clock up the penalties. The Chiefs win one deep in the Hurricanes 22 and again opt for the lineout. This time it pays off. McKenzie receives the ball from the ruck and just holds it long enough to draw the second man before dishing it to Tiatia, who charges over to reduce the gap. McKenzie converts.

53min: HUR 26-7 CHI

The Canes opt for the scrum but the Chiefs win the penalty after Numia puts his arm down. The Chiefs this time are the ones breathing a sigh of relief.

50min: HUR 26-7 CHI

Rayasi makes a mini-break before handing off to Barrett. The All Black chips one over the top and Trask grabs it off the bounce inside the goal line. Interestingly decides to try and clear off the left boot rather than touch down for a goal line dropout. Perhaps he thought he carried it back. Either way the Hurricanes have the lineout under 10m from the line. The resulting play sees the Chiefs penalised again, this time for a high tackle on Laumape. Jacobsen also lucky to not receive a card for a shoulder charge off the ball.

42min: HUR 26-7 CHI

The Chiefs earn themselves a penalty just outside the 22 and opt to kick for touch to put the Hurricanes under early pressure in this second half. Great defence from the Hurricanes here. Cane finds himself in space on the right and releases McKenzie to dive for the line after a well-timed pass. Rayasi brings him down short of the line but the momentum in the ruck carries McKenzie and the ball over the line. It goes to the TMO - looks like McKenzie released the ball but never got back up on his feet before regathering the ball, therefore a Hurricanes penalty. The home side escape another Chiefs barrage.

40min: HUR 26-7 CHI

We're back, the Chiefs kick off the second half.

HT: HUR 26-7 CHI

There were some moments of brilliance in that first half, as well as a few head-scratching mistakes. Neither team was flawless, but the Hurricanes were the side able to capitalise on their chances and thus they have the handy advantage at the break. The Chiefs, looking to end their 11-game losing streak, struggled to keep the penalty count under control and will be hoping to tighten up their defence, which at times looked a bit like a sieve.

Stay with us, we'll be back shortly!

40min: HUR 26-7 CHI

The Chiefs try to get final say of the first half but the Hurricanes continue to have a staunch defence. However, the visitors win a penalty after the Hurricanes' rush defence was caught offside. The Chiefs opt for the lineout, and Weber looks to weasel his way through, only to be held up by Ardie Savea and Rayasi just millimetres off the ground. That will do us for the first half.

37min: HUR 26-7 CHI

HUR TRY! The Chiefs look to have escaped the relentless pressure of the Hurricanes as Jacobsen turns the ball over right near the chalk, but moments later Tupaea is penalised for a poor cleanout, giving the ball straight back to the home side. The Chiefs are desperate trying to hold off the Hurricanes attack, but Rayasi comes out the back door in midfield and sprints through a small gap to touch down for his second try of the evening.

32min: HUR 19-7 CHI

Ardie Savea grabs the ball off the back of the ruck and makes a quick dart through the line. He finds Riccitelli on his left and the big hooker is away, charging ahead before being brought down a few metres short of the 22. The Canes swing it left and play a wily kick through - McKenzie is able to collect but has no option but to run it into touch.

23min: HUR 19-7 CHI

HUR TRY! Ah maybe there was some thought to the madness! The Chiefs are sloppy trying to gather the ball in their own 22 and the Hurricanes pounce, just metres out from the line. Campbell finds Laumape who tries another crosskick to Rayasi, and this time the big winger snatches it out of the air and puts in down for the try in the left corner! Barrett converts to extend the Hurricanes lead.

21min: HUR 12-7 CHI

An odd period of play here. The Hurricanes win a penalty in their own 22 and Barrett strangely opts for the cross-kick to Rayasi for little to no gain. Barrett then clears to McKenzie in acres of space near the halfway line who in turn kicks it straight out on the full. Hmm.

16min: HUR 12-7 CHI

HUR TRY! Wow this is end-to-end stuff! This time it's Laumape who finds a gap in the Chiefs backline after a wrap-around move and he charges towards the line. He finds support in Riccitelli on the right touchline, and the hooker does well to keep his feet in play and touch down for the Canes' second try! Barrett can't nail the tough conversion.

14min: HUR 7-7 CHI

CHI TRY! The Chiefs waste no time in getting a try of their own. A nice string of phases in the Hurricanes half leads to Trask breaking the line and having too much pace for the Hurricanes defenders, touching down right under the sticks. McKenzie converts and we're all tied up again.

11min: HUR 7-0 CHI

HUR TRY! The Hurricanes swing the ball down the backline and Barrett finds a gap! The All Black fullback is away here and he has support from Campbell on his right. Only McKenzie to beat and Barrett times his pass perfectly, giving Campbell enough space to touch down next to the posts. Barrett converts to give the Hurricanes an early lead.

8min: HUR 0-0 CHI

The Chiefs have a strong run at the line on the left, but again lose possession. This start has shown why both teams have struggled so far this season.

5min: HUR 0-0 CHI

Weber bursts off the back of the scrum and splits the gap in the Hurricanes defence. He finds Lowe on the right wing, but he's well brought down just outside the 22. The Hurricanes escape, winning a penalty, although Barrett hands it right back to the Chiefs as he doesn't find touch.

2min: HUR 0-0 CHI

McKenzie brings down a high ball and is penalised for not releasing. Right in front, but the Canes kick for touch instead. It doesn't pay off as Campbell knocks it on when he receives the ball from the lineout.

7.05pm: KICKOFF

And we're off! The Hurricanes kick off through the boot of Leger!

6.30pm: PREVIEW

It has been a disappointing start to the 2021 season for both the Hurricanes and the Chiefs, neither side able to record a victory in their opening two games, but with it all to play for tonight.

The Hurricanes will start debutant Orbyn Leger at first-five against the Chiefs, with Jackson Garden-Bachop unavailable due to the injury sustained against the Crusaders.

24-year-old Leger has gained experience at Mitre 10 Cup level playing for Counties Manukau since 2017. He has also previously played Super Rugby, having made seven appearances for the Blues in 2018.

Among other changes head coach, Jason Holland, has promoted Luke Campbell, Salesi Rayasi and Billy Proctor to starting positions as part of a backline re-jig.

Up front in the engine-room, Xavier Numia gets his first start of 2021, with Fraser Armstrong ready to add impact off the bench.

The visiting Chiefs have made five changes to their starting 15 - loosehead prop Aidan Ross and lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi have been promoted from the bench, first-five Kaleb Trask returns from injury for his first start of the campaign, Quinn Tupaea will line up alongside Anton Lienert-Brown in the midfield, while Jonah Lowe will return to the right wing.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Salesi Rayasi, 10 Orbyn Leger, 9 Luke Campbell, 8 Ardie Savea (c), 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Xavier Numia.

Replacements: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Tevita Mafileo, 19 Liam Mitchell, 20 Devan Flanders, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Wes Goosen.

Chiefs: 15 Damien McKenzie, 14 Jonah Lowe, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Luke Jacobsen, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Aidan Ross.