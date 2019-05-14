Chiefs coach says Brad Weber 'needs to be looked at' as All Blacks' third halfback

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper hasn't had any phone calls from Steve Hansen about his halfback selections, but he may get one now after stating today Brad Weber has to be in the discussion for the All Blacks' third halfback spot.

Cooper named Weber as the captain for the Chiefs' clash with the Sharks in Hamilton on Saturday and made the rare move to leave Weber on for the entire 80 minutes.

As a result, current third-choice All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi was benched for the entire game - a decision Cooper says he can live with and willing to do again.

"We're in a fight here. We're in the trench and we'll do anything we can to win and I just felt we needed leadership out there."

Cooper was asked whether All Blacks selectors had called him about Tahuriorangi's lack of minutes as the third-string halfback but Cooper fired back - multiple times - that Weber is an All Black too.

Weber has played 17 minutes for the All Blacks in his entire career, coming off the bench to replace Andy Ellis when they played Samoa in 2015. It remains his only Test cap.

But Cooper says there has to be a discussion for more selections with his current form.

"I think he certainly needs to be considered - he's in the top of his game.

"He's got a lot of experience at this level too so he certainly needs to be looked at."