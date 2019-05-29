Chiefs coach promises 'no stone unturned' after unruly claims at hotel but confident team wasn't involved

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan remains confident none of his players or staff were involved in disorderly behaviour at their Christchurch hotel after losing the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

Chiefs huddle after their match against the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs launched an investigation after a Stuff report said the team drowned their sorrows from the 24-13 loss to the Crusaders at an event for the team, staff and their families, causing issues at the Novotel Hotel in Cathedral Square.

At least four complaints from different rooms were made to staff who claim they had to clean up broken bottles and vomit both inside and outside the building. One guest also claimed they were kept awake until 4:30am by the noise.

The team has since claimed they have “thoroughly” investigated the claims and believe no one to be involved – a stance McMillan reiterated today at training ahead of the Chiefs’ Trans-Tasman Super Rugby opener against the Force in Perth this Saturday.

“I’m 100 per cent confident, but we continue to make our own investigations to leave no stone unturned,” He said.

McMillan admitted it was frustrating to see headlines about his team hat weren’t related to the final the morning after the match.

“Really disappointing,” he said.

“Obviously we were disappointed after the game, but being the tight group that we are and with our extended family, friends, board, supporters, enjoyed a good night at the hotel to celebrate the fact that we actually got to a final.

“And then to wake up in the morning and find out on arrival back in Hamilton that some allegations had been made was unfair.”

McMillan added the Chiefs would continue to look into the matter though to ensure they weren’t involved.