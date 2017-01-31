 

Chiefs coach glossing over team's damaged reputation: Reports haven't 'been that accurate'

Stephen Stuart 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Dave Rennie says he's concentrating on rugby and his team will rise above scandals.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.


 
