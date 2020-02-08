Chiefs claim victory over Crusaders in thrilling Super Rugby derby

Relive 1 NEWS' live coverage of this Super Rugby local derby between the Chiefs and the Crusaders from FMG Stadium, Hamilton.

Damian McKenzie runs against the Crusaders Source: Photosport

8:48pm: FULLTIME - Chiefs 25 Crusaders 15

Havili has a shot at goal in the last minute, but he's missed! The Chiefs win!

8:47pm: 79 mins - Chiefs 25 Crusaders 15

Penalty! The Crusaders win the lineout against the throw, and they want to run from their own half. Boshier again against Romano.

Will the Chiefs take the points? They will, Cruden lines up the shot this time.

He's got it! The Chiefs lead by 10!

8:44pm: 77 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

Stop in play now after Makalio takes out Cruden off the ball. Push and shove from both teams again. Once it's calmed down we'll go up to the TMO.

Appears innocuous from Makalio, a card would be very harsh. No card, penalty against the Crusaders, Chiefs' lineout after Cruden finds touch.

8:42pm: 77 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

The Crusaders drive from their own lineout, only for the Chiefs to turn it over! Ah Kuoi the hero, Cruden plays halfback, passes to McKenzie, who clears the danger!

8:40pm: 76 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

Chiefs scrum. Weber feeds, free kick after the Crusaders drive early. They take another scrum. Nankivell runs as first receiver. The Chiefs clear straight to Jordan.

A bit of a chip and chase from Jordan, Crusaders playing under advantage. We go back for the penalty, Havili finds the sideline for a Crusaders lineout.

8:34pm: 70 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

Crusaders on attack, only for Boshier to win another turnover - what a start to the season for him!

Cruden clears, but the ball's not out, straight to Havili. The Crusaders with the ball in midfield, but Boshier's won another turnover against Romano!

Will the Chiefs take the points? McKenzie lining up the shot at goal, still on into the 70th minute, the distance is good, but pushed away to the right!

8:29pm: 66 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

McKenzie kicks through the Crusaders' line to Havili waiting at the back, but he spills it into touch! Chiefs lineout in a brilliant position.

Slater throws, but Douglas pinches it for the Crusaders. Hall puts up his box kick, and Alaimalo takes it. Christie wins a turnover for the Crusaders.

8:25pm: 62 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

Chiefs scrum. Weber feeds. Both sides have changed their front rows, and both sides get a telling off from the referee after driving early.

Weber feeds again. He runs off the back and finds McKenzie, who finds Wainui into a tackle. McKenzie stabs a kick through into touch. Crusaders lineout on the 22.

8:20pm: 58 mins - Chiefs 22 Crusaders 15

TRY!!! Chiefs lineout. Brown takes the throw. Ross takes the ball into the tackle, before Weber runs off the back - and he puts Wainui away! Wainui runs through unchallenged and scores!

Brilliant offload from Weber! Cruden with the kick, and gets it!

8:15pm: 54 mins - Chiefs 15 Crusaders 15

Crusaders lineout, but the Chiefs turn it over! Lienert-Brown is taken over the 10m line, McKenzie kicks over the top straight to Havili though.

Jordan kicks, but Weber reads it like a book as the Chiefs go again. Ross has to tidy up after ball goes to ground. McKenzie's offload goes backwards as Ardron can't hold on. Chiefs through 12 phases.

Cruden and Alaimalo combine, but the Crusaders' defence holds. Wainui tries to step through, 21 phases in. Nankivell nearly puts Lienert-Brown through, but Codie Taylor wins the turnover!

Brilliant defence from the Crusaders!

8:08pm: 48 mins - Chiefs 15 Crusaders 15

Penalty! The Crusaders turn the ball over through Barrett, before a break from Ennor who makes great ground! The Crusaders go left, but Taylor spills it! Hang on, offside penalty against the Chiefs. The Crusaders want the points.

Havili with the kick, and gets it.

8:04pm: 44 mins - Chiefs 15 Crusaders 12

The Chiefs hot on attack after a mistake from Havili put Sam Cane away. Karpik takes the ball to the 5m line. Taukei'aho inches forward, Chiefs win advantage.

Karpik has another go, before Tahuriorangi goes at the line and scores! Brilliant from the halfback to reach out and cross over!

Cruden with the kick from right in front, and he's got it!

8:01pm: 41 mins - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

We're back for the second half as David Havili kicks off!

7:48pm: HALFTIME - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

Drummond feeds, Crusaders have advantage though. The ball goes wide after a run up the middle from Goodhue. Tupaea intercepts, but we go back for the penalty.

Another scrum. The siren goes in the background. Drummond feeds, the Crusaders drive. Douglas takes off the back and finds Drummond. The Chiefs have turned the ball though! Cruden clears into touch and that's halftime.

7:46pm: 39 mins - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

The Crusaders win the lineout and can attack! Jordan goes wide to Bridge, but the pass isn't great. Crusaders keep the ball, and straighten the attack. Taylor tries to dance through, before the ball goes to the backs.

Havili hits Jordan with an inside pass, but he's held up in goal! Crusaders' scrum.

7:43pm: 37 mins - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

Chiefs scrum, and they want to run out of danger! Cane goes off the back, looking for Lienert-Brown, but the pass is nearly intercepted by Havili, he can only knock on though.

Chiefs scrum again. This time Moody gives away a penalty, Cruden clears to restart with a lineout.

7:40pm: 34 mins - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

Crusaders attacking under advantage as Goodhue runs at the line. Reece tries to step his way through up the middle. Drummond tries a run, but we go back for the penalty, against Karpik.

The Crusaders take the lineout. Taylor throws, Douglas takes. The Crusaders drive, but the Chiefs defend, and they turn it over! Boshier the hero.

7:37pm: 31 mins - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

Crusaders' scru, on the Chiefs' 22. Drummond feeds, Douglas runs off the back. Goodhue with the ball, offloads before Jordan goes wide to Reece.

Cruden makes the tackle. Crusaders recycle to Havili, who this time kicks to Bridge's wing. Wainui wins the battle in the air and calls for the mark. Clears into touch, Crusaders lineout.

7:33pm: 26 mins - Chiefs 8 Crusaders 12

TRY!!! Taukei'aho throws again, Brown takes this time. The Crusaders' defend the drive well, forcing the Chiefs to go to the backs.

Tahuriorangi finds Cruden, who finds McKenzie with a bit of space in front of him! McKenzie draws in the last man, before getting the pass away to Alaimalo - and he scores in the corner! Brilliant from Cruden and McKenzie!

Cruden to take the kick from the left touchline, but he can't quite get it.

7:30pm: 24 mins - Chiefs 3 Crusaders 12

Penalty against Scott Barrett for incorrectly joining the ruck. Chiefs' penalty, do they want the lineout? They do.

Taukei'aho throws, Ardron takes, Chiefs advantage as the Crusaders drive early, and there's a bit of a fracas! Sanders taking exception to something said.

Both captains called over by the ref. Last warnings given to both teams.

7:26pm: 21 mins - Chiefs 3 Crusaders 12

The lineout goes back to the Chiefs' in goal, but they ground it to force a 5m lineout for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders try to drive, before running the ball. Cane smothers Dunshea, and the Chiefs turn it over! Wainui kicks to counter, Jordan takes it.

Reece tries to dance through, but the Crusaders give away a penalty, obstruction call against Jordan. The Chiefs will have a lineout.

7:24pm: 19 mins - Chiefs 3 Crusaders 12

Bizarre scenes as Drummond puts a box kick straight up, and the Chiefs have the ball on the Crusaders' 10m line.

McKenzie breaks down the left! He finds Alaimalo inside him, but the defence holds. The Chiefs go to the forwards. Ross has a crack, tackled short.

The ball goes back to McKenzie, who's tackled. The ball's free and snapped up by Drummond who clears! The Chiefs try to clear the ball from their own half, but it's not out!

Jordan puts a ball over the top for Bridge, but he can't stay in! What a bit of play that was. Chiefs lineout.

7:20pm: 15 mins - Chiefs 3 Crusaders 12

TRY!!! The Crusaders on the charge now as Bridge makes a burst down the wing! They move the ball to Havili, who this time throws a perfect cutout pass for Reece on the wing!

Reece skins Alaimalo on the right and he scores his second! Havili to kick again, same position as his first attempt.

No mistake this time!

7:18pm: 13 mins - Chiefs 3 Crusaders 5

Another penalty given away by the Crusaders, Christie the culprit. Chiefs lineout just inside their own half. Ardron takes before Tupaea wraps Cruden.

Tupaea looks for a pass over the top for Alaimalo on the wing, but he's infield. The ball goes out for a Crusaders lineout.

7:16pm: 11 mins - Chiefs 3 Crusaders 5

Penalty! The Chiefs win the lineout and run at the line, before Moody gives away a penalty for offside. This time the Chiefs want the points.

Cruden to take the kick from relatively in front, and he's got it!

7:13pm: 8 mins - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 5

Reece fields Cruden's kickoff again, but is taken into touch for a Chiefs lineout. Taukei'aho's throw is taken down and this time the Chiefs drive. Lienert-Brown kicks over the top, but Jordan calls for the mark.

McKenzie takes the kick and has a run, he finds Tupaea who is tackled. The Chiefs go back to the left, but Christie gives away a penalty, the Chiefs want the lineout.

7:11pm: 6 mins - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 5

TRY!!! The Chiefs win the lineout, but Ardon loses the ball, Scott Barrett drops the ball with the tryline in front of him. Tahuriorangi clears, but not into touch. The Crusaders can attack from here, and they've got advantage. Knock on, so the Crusaders take the lineout.

Taylor throws and they go for the drive. Taylor with the ball at the back and detaches. The Crusaders go to Havili, who kicks over to the right wing for Reece! Reece beats McKenzie as the last man and scores the opening try!!!

Havili with kicking duties, his first attempt is away to the right, but he pushes it to the left.

7:08pm: 3 mins - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 0

The Chiefs take the lineout quickly, before Cruden and Jordan trade kicks. The Chiefs run at the line, Cruden's attempted inside pass is intercepted by Barrett.

Reece tries a kick down the right wing, but McKenzie watches it safely into touch for a Chiefs lineout.

7:06pm: 1 min - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 0

Reece takes the kickoff into contact, the ball goes back to Havili, who clears over halfway for a lineout.

7:05pm: KICKOFF - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 0

And we're away! Aaron Cruden kicks off to get us underway!

7:04pm

And now Scott Barrett leads the Crusaders onto FMG Stadium, they can make a big statement with a win tonight!

7:02pm

Sam Cane leads the Chiefs out of the tunnel, big support for the home side. Great to see Damian McKenzie back on the field too.

6:55pm

Good evening! We're about 10 minutes away from kickoff, in what should be an absolute belter of a match tonight!

PREVIEW

After warming up with a win over the Blues last week, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them tonight, with a second straight local derby - only this time against the defending champions.

Coach Warren Gatland has named what appears to be his strongest available side, the Chiefs currently hampered by injuries, particularly in the forwards. However, we will see the return of Damian McKenzie, starting for the first time since his 2019-ending knee injury.

The Crusaders meanwhile will unleash their big guns in every sense of the word. Nine of the starting XV boast Test match experience, with another three on the bench.

The backline in particular is something to behold, with only fullback Will Jordan yet to feature for the All Blacks.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 8. Sam Cane, 7. Mitchell Karpik, 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Tyler Ardron, 3. Atu Moli, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Ross Geldenhuys, 18. Ollie Norris, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Pita Gus Sowakula, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Alex Nankivell.

Crusaders: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. David Havili, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.