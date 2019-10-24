Chiefs captain Sam Cane to miss Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against Highlanders

Chiefs captain Sam Cane will sit out the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Highlanders on Saturday with a stiff back.
Source: 1 NEWS
The exclusion of the newly crowned All Blacks skipper will be a blow to the Chiefs as they will now have to play their first game in months without the star loose-forward.
The match will take place at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium and will be the first event in the country to host a crowd of fans since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions banning large crowds we put in place.
Those restrictions have now lifted after New Zealand entered Alert Level 1 today.