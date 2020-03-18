Chiefs bring Aaron Cruden into starting line-up as one of two changes for Blues match

The Chiefs have made just two changes to their starting line-up from the team that suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Highlanders last week with All Blacks captain Sam Cane still stuck on the sideline.

Chiefs Aaron Cruden, during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 31 January 2020. Source: Photosport

Naitoa Ah Kuoi has been brought into the starting 15 at lock as the only change in the forwards, while veteran first-five Aaron Cruden moves into the line-up in the No.10 jersey.

Cruden's promotion sees Kaleb Trask relegated to the bench.

Despite Cane saying he would return for the Chiefs this week after being benched by coach Warren Gatland over an ongoing injury issue, the loose forward has once again been scratched with the club noting a lower back strain as the reason.

It means Brad Weber will once again captain the side form halfback.

Gatland said the team want to deliver a much improved performance for their fans this week in what is their first home game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

“Last week against the Highlanders we weren’t clinical enough and they capitalised on those opportunities we gave them. This week we need to be sharper and deliver a more dominant performance," said Gatland.

“The Blues have some great playmakers and will be a dangerous team. They performed well last week against the Hurricanes and will be hoping to back it up again.

“The guys are excited to run out to the field in front of what is expected to be a near capacity crowd. It is now up to us to deliver for them and show our thanks for their support."

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber (C), 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Tupou Vaa'l, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross