Chiefs bounce back to overpower Stormers in scrappy Cape Town clash

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
A penalty try 15 minutes from time secured victory for the Chiefs in an error-strewn clash at Newlands that is likely to end the home side's playoff hopes.
Leading 6-5, the Stormers gifted the Chiefs an attacking scrum five metres from their own line after an early jump at the lineout. They had already infringed three times at the set-piece, and referee Mike Fraser awarded the penalty try.
Chiefs centre Anton Lienert-Brown scored the only other try in the first half as both sides produced numerous errors with ball in hand.
The Chiefs are now sixth in the overall standings, one point behind the Highlanders.
