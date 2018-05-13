Chiefs bounce back to overpower Stormers in scrappy Cape Town clash

A penalty try 15 minutes from time secured victory for the Chiefs in an error-strewn clash at Newlands that is likely to end the home side's playoff hopes.

Leading 6-5, the Stormers gifted the Chiefs an attacking scrum five metres from their own line after an early jump at the lineout. They had already infringed three times at the set-piece, and referee Mike Fraser awarded the penalty try.

Chiefs centre Anton Lienert-Brown scored the only other try in the first half as both sides produced numerous errors with ball in hand.