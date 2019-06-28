TODAY |

Chiefs boss jokes he’ll take legal action to stop new coach Warren Gatland getting All Blacks job

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins has joked that the Super Rugby franchise is prepared to take legal action, in order to stop new coach Warren Gatland from becoming the next All Blacks coach.

Having been tipped to replace Steve Hansen after this year's World Cup in Japan, Gatland today confirmed that he'll take over at the Chiefs from 2020 onwards.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, Collins joked that he's prepared to do what's necessary to keep hold of Gatland from next season onwards.

"I'm in this really difficult position, because the Super Rugby head coaches and assistant coaches are contracted to New Zealand Rugby," Collins began.

"I'll probably get an independent legal team to see if we can actually block him becoming the All Blacks coach, and remain with the Chiefs for four years."

Collins added that Gatland's name being included on the potential All Blacks' next coaching shortlist highlights the quality of appointment the Chiefs have made.

"He's done a lot in the game, and he's proven at international coaching."

Michael Collins jokes that he'll need lawyers to stop Gatland replacing Steve Hansen. Source: 1 NEWS
