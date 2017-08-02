 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Chiefs backing Damian McKenzie to step into Aaron Cruden's shoes

share

Source:

NZN

Aaron Cruden is gone but life goes on for the Chiefs, who will now look to a pair of prodigies to steer their 2018 ship.

The Chiefs playmaker is being singled out as one to watch.
Source: 1 NEWS

Damian McKenzie and Tiaan Falcon are likely to serve as new coach Colin Cooper's No.10 options in 2018 and battle it out for a starting jumper.

So brilliant at fullback since his Super Rugby debut in 2015, the 22-year-old McKenzie is a certainty to start the Super Rugby campaign at first-five after Cruden joined Montpellier on a lucrative three-year deal.

But Falcon will be hot on his heels.

The 20-year-old played a major role for the under-20 New Zealand side in last year's world championship triumph, but missed the final due to concussion.

The Chiefs' fullback will wear the number 10 for the Maori All Blacks against the Lions tonight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Based with Hawke's Bay at the provincial level, Falcon penned a two-year Chiefs deal in August and is rated highly by the franchise's staff.

"His pre-season's gone really well, got himself in great nick and starting to show voice when we have team runs," assistant coach Neil Barnes said.

"He's got a good mindset for a No.10 - he's quick, got a good kicking game, understands the game, has all the skills a good No.10 should.

"It's not like we picked him to develop him - he's here to play."

As well as the 50-Test Cruden, the Chiefs also lost the experience of stalwart Stephen Donald and halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow over the off-season.

With Aaron Cruden leaving the Chiefs, McKenzie will move from fullback to number 10.
Source: 1 NEWS

Barnes expected the latter's replacements - particularly the returning Brad Weber in the No.9 jumper - to step up to the plate.

"We've lost a lot of experience there, not going to hide from that, but the guys stepping into their place are going really well," Barnes said.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA stars left mortified after Suns guard's gruesome broken ankle


2
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

'I prefer action' - Brad Thorn eager to take struggling Reds back to the top

01:54
3
The Patriots' quarter-back has teamed up with Facebook for the new series.

New documentary shows the private life of NFL legend Tom Brady ahead of Monday's Super Bowl

01:45
4
A video of James Meiergerd, 18, went viral after he landed a backward half-court trick shot last month.

US student with Down syndrome inspires Harlem Globetrotters with no-look half-court shot

01:50
5
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

02:03
The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

'It's so incredibly inspiring' – Jessica Chastain on a big year for women in Hollywood

The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 