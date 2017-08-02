Chiefs backing Damian McKenzie to step into Aaron Cruden's shoes

Aaron Cruden is gone but life goes on for the Chiefs, who will now look to a pair of prodigies to steer their 2018 ship.

Damian McKenzie and Tiaan Falcon are likely to serve as new coach Colin Cooper's No.10 options in 2018 and battle it out for a starting jumper.

So brilliant at fullback since his Super Rugby debut in 2015, the 22-year-old McKenzie is a certainty to start the Super Rugby campaign at first-five after Cruden joined Montpellier on a lucrative three-year deal.

But Falcon will be hot on his heels.

The 20-year-old played a major role for the under-20 New Zealand side in last year's world championship triumph, but missed the final due to concussion.

Based with Hawke's Bay at the provincial level, Falcon penned a two-year Chiefs deal in August and is rated highly by the franchise's staff.

"His pre-season's gone really well, got himself in great nick and starting to show voice when we have team runs," assistant coach Neil Barnes said.

"He's got a good mindset for a No.10 - he's quick, got a good kicking game, understands the game, has all the skills a good No.10 should.

"It's not like we picked him to develop him - he's here to play."

As well as the 50-Test Cruden, the Chiefs also lost the experience of stalwart Stephen Donald and halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow over the off-season.

Barnes expected the latter's replacements - particularly the returning Brad Weber in the No.9 jumper - to step up to the plate.