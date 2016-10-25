 

Cheika to back retention of assistants in upcoming Rugby Australia meeting about Wallabies' dismal season

AAP
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika admits change is needed but he will stick by his assistants when he fronts the Rugby Australia board after a dismal 2018 domestic season.

Cheika will front RA chief executive Raelene Castle, chairman Cameron Clyne and high performance chief Ben Whittaker on Friday, when he will be asked to outline his plan through next year's World Cup in Japan.

He indicated on Thursday that he will call for loyalty and unity, insisting backs coach Stephen Larkham, defence coach Nathan Grey and forwards coach Simon Raiwalu all must stay despite the Wallabies winning only three of nine Tests so far in 2018 and falling to world No.7.

"Why do I believe in them? Because I've seen them do it," Cheika said.

"Trust is the foundation of any successful team."

There have also been calls for an independent selector or coaching consultant to come on board in the countdown to the World Cup, but Cheika doesn't believe the Wallabies staff needs a personnel shake up, just a rethink.

"We talk about footy anyway - definitely with (ex-Wallaby and board member) Brett (Robinson) and at times with Cameron (Clyne)," the under-fire coach said.

"But what is important to note is that we do need to make some changes perhaps in ourselves and how we operate.

"Knowing the (playing) group now and the squad of players and what it might look going into a World Cup, now we're only a year away, what are the key things that we think that this team will need to be successful in that tournament.

"And then how do we as coaches need to change to make sure that that sticks because we've been inconsistent.

"The really important things about these types of meetings is that from chairman through to, CEO, coach, captain, everyone's in one mind - and that might not always have been the case in our joint.

"And we're trying as best we can to get that to happen because you can have a breakout win here or there but, without that type of alignment, we can't have consistent success and that's what we're striving for."

Cheika is adamant the Wallabies' inconsistency stems more from his attempts to rebuild the squad rather than any lack of direction or leadership.

"In a relatively inexperienced young group, consistency is always an issue," he said.

"But I believe in them."

