TODAY |

Cheifs target Crusaders for Super Rugby playoffs: 'We'd prefer to go to Christchurch'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Chiefs
Crusaders

Having all but sealed qualification for the Super Rugby playoffs with last night's win over the Rebels, the Chiefs are casting an eye on their next opponent - wanting first crack at the defending champion Crusaders on their home turf.

With last night's 59-8 victory away in Melbourne earning the Chiefs finals football for another year, coach Colin Cooper and his side will have to travel to either Christchurch to face the first-placed Crusaders, or a difficult trip to Buenos Aires against the South African conference winning Jaguares.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The All Blacks flanker opened the scoring in last night's 59-8 win. Source: SKY

    Speaking to Stuff after his side's victory though, Cooper made it clear that he wants to be matched up with the two-time defending champions.

    "We'd prefer to go to Christchurch," he said. "If you're going to win it, you're going to have to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch."

    "You're better to play the Crusaders without the travel.

    "And the guys are in pretty good form, and I think we're really prepared and ready."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The 59-8 victory away in Melbourne guarantees the Chiefs a playoffs spot. Source: SKY

      For the Chiefs to finish eighth and face the Crusaders, the Lions will need to get at least one point from their clash with the Bulls in Pretoria tonight.

      Similarly, should the Bulls lose by 33 or more points, the Chiefs would finish seventh overall, required to travel to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

      The last time the Chiefs faced the Crusaders saw Cooper's men claw their way back from 20-0 down, taking a 40-27 victory in Suva.

      Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders pass. Crusaders vs. Chiefs, 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 9 March 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
      Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders makes an offload to teammate Braydon Ennor during their Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport
      More From
      Rugby
      Chiefs
      Crusaders
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      00:15
      After beating Scotland 2-1, Japan's fans did their bit to tidy up the stadium afterwards.
      Japan football fans stay behind to help clean up after World Cup win
      2
      s
      Wallabies coach breaks silence over Israel Folau's sacking - 'Something had to give'
      3
      Te Wharekura o Mauao netball team criticised for using Te Reo Māori on the court.
      Requests to avoid te reo on netball courts 'shows the ignorance still out there'
      4
      Hurricanes Ardie Savea celebrates his try during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 27th of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
      'I had to be a better man' - Ardie Savea credits birth of daughter for colossal 2019 form
      5
      The All Blacks flanker opened the scoring in last night's 59-8 win.
      Sam Cane finishes off Chiefs' try of the season in dominant display over Rebels
      MORE FROM
      Rugby
      MORE
      00:13
      The veteran Highlander showed some finesse in the 49-12 win.

      Departing All Black Elliot Dixon nails conversion to wrap up Highlanders' big win over Waratahs
      00:17
      McKay got the Highlanders off to the perfect start when he spotted plenty of space behind the Waratahs' line.

      As it happened: Highlanders secure crucial bonus point win after scoring six tries in first-half frenzy against Waratahs
      02:14
      s

      Wallabies coach breaks silence over Israel Folau's sacking - 'Something had to give'

      Referee Romain Poite shows Australia's Tolu Latu a yellow card during their Bledisloe Cup rugby test against the All Blacks at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

      Wallabies hooker convicted after being found drunk and asleep at the wheel