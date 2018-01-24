'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

All Blacks stars Sonny Bill Williams, Beauden Barrett and Israel Dagg enjoyed the summer sun, testing out their bombing skills in Auckland's harbour this afternoon.

The All Blacks squad are in Auckland on promotional duties ahead of their 2018 rugby season.

Barrett attempted a backflip manoeuvre into the water from on top of the boat they were in, before joining Williams with a synchronised bombing routine.

Even injured All Blacks utility Dagg even got among the action.