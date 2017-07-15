Cheetahs' midfielder runs excellent line, setting up brilliant try to mount comeback against Southern Kings

The Cheetahs scored second-half tries through Clinton Swart and Springboks wing Raymond Rhule to win in Port Elizabeth, South Africa this morning, and take a little consolation from their season.

The Cheetahs came back from 17-3 down after the Kings scored three tries.

There is still uncertainty over the future of the Cheetahs and Kings, but they appear likely to join Europe's Pro 12 as Super Rugby is trimmed from 18 to 15 teams from 2018.

One of the Australian teams will also be cut, with that choice between the Rebels and the Perth-based Western Force.