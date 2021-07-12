Cheeky Weber says 'his grandma' could have scored some of Dane Coles' tries

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles hasn't been shy about talking about his four-try feat against Fiji on Saturday night, but teammate Brad Weber reckons a couple of them were particularly easy.

Coles notched the remarkable milestone coming off the bench in Dunedin, scoring the tries within half an hour.

Speaking to media today, Weber, who was not part of the match-day squad, told Te Karere's Victor Waters they had heard all about the tries from Coles since the match.

"I reckon my grandma could have rolled over those ones at the back of the maul," he said with a grin.

"At least he got one he had to do a bit of work for."

"In all seriousness I'm stoked for Colesy, he's a great man and a fella I really enjoying being around, so it couldn't happen to a better bloke."

In public anyway, Coles was humble enough to play down his exploits, telling media after the match he was "just hanging on at the back".

Dane Coles and Brad Weber

"We took a little bit of control back. Sammy Whitelock came on and got some mauls [going], I just sat on the back and took a few tries."