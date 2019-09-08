TODAY |

Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'

Steve Hansen was all smiles at today's media conference after he confirmed he'll be heading to the World Cup with 31 fit All Blacks at his disposal.

The All Blacks got through their final warm-up match against Tonga inury-free yesterday while giving valuable game time to returning players such as Ryan Crotty.

Hansen said the side is in good spirits and condition ahead of their flight to Japan tomorrow.

"Everyone's pulled up really good this morning," Hansen said.

"31 fit people."

All Blacks rookie Josh Ioane hinted star first-five Beauden Barrett was "50-50" after yesterday's 92-5 win in Hamilton but Hansen and his renowned wit shut that rumour down straight away.

"I don't know what Josh is talking about," Hansen said.

"Josh probably wanted him to be 50-50!"

On a more serious note, Hansen added injured lock Brodie Retallick is making "good progress" towards his return from the dislocated shoulder he sustained in July that is currently keeping him sidelined.

The All Blacks hope to have Retallick back midway through the tournament.

Source: 1 NEWS
