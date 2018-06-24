 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Cheeky Damian McKenzie 'not at all' fazed about controversial try awarded in All Blacks thumping of France

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks first-five Damian McKenzie was instrumental last night in his side's 49-14 drubbing against the French in Dunedin, with the live-wire cheekily admitting he was confident in his controversial first half try.

McKenzie played a pivotal role in NZ's 49-14 win over France in Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS

While talking to media during a post-match interview McKenzie said he wasn't surprised officials awarded his controversial try in the 32nd minute.

"Not at all," McKenzie told 1 NEWS sports presenter Andrew Saville after being quized about the referees' interference.

"I guess initially it could have gone either way, once I scored I tried to get the ball and actually drop kick it over."

Replays showed that French reserve halfback Baptiste Serin was impeded by Irish referee John Lacey from making a tackle on McKenzie.

The All Blacks defeated the French 49-14 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

"They went upstairs and once he (referee) give it I didn't take my time, I just quickly kicked it over before things changed as well.

"Yeah it is in the books I suppose so I'll take that one."

McKenzie scored two tries in the match and scored 24 points all up in the match.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

00:15
2
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

3
The skipper won't play a part in the France series, but will still lend a hand to his teammates.

Top All Blacks back for Bledisloe opener - including captain Kieran Read

4
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:32
5
The NZ lock was relentless on attack and defence in the All Blacks' 49-14 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last night.

Video: 'Probably his best game in the jersey' – All Blacks coach praises Scott Barrett's performance against France

00:57
McKenzie played a pivotal role in NZ's 49-14 win over France in Dunedin.

Cheeky Damian McKenzie 'not at all' fazed about controversial try awarded in All Blacks thumping of France

McKenzie played a pivotal role in NZ's 49-14 win over France in Dunedin.

00:59

'I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby' - Clarke Gayford and PM reflect on holding baby Neve for first time

The PM was lost for words for a brief moment today when asked what it was like holding her daughter after giving birth.


First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford introduced their daughter to the world this morning.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

'It means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki' - Jacinda Ardern explains the reason for name of new baby

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 