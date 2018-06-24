Cheeky Damian McKenzie 'not at all' fazed about controversial try awarded in All Blacks thumping of France

All Blacks first-five Damian McKenzie was instrumental last night in his side's 49-14 drubbing against the French in Dunedin, with the live-wire cheekily admitting he was confident in his controversial first half try.

While talking to media during a post-match interview McKenzie said he wasn't surprised officials awarded his controversial try in the 32nd minute.

"Not at all," McKenzie told 1 NEWS sports presenter Andrew Saville after being quized about the referees' interference.

"I guess initially it could have gone either way, once I scored I tried to get the ball and actually drop kick it over."

Replays showed that French reserve halfback Baptiste Serin was impeded by Irish referee John Lacey from making a tackle on McKenzie.

"They went upstairs and once he (referee) give it I didn't take my time, I just quickly kicked it over before things changed as well.

"Yeah it is in the books I suppose so I'll take that one."