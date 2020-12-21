TODAY |

Cheeky Akira Ioane calls out 'no-show' Caleb Clarke as Blues deliver presents for families in need

Source:  1 NEWS

The Blues have been spreading some Christmas cheer at an Auckland charity today although star player Akira Ioane cheekily pointed out one of their players seemed to be missing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blues players spent the day spreading Christmas cheer at the Salvation Army – without the young wing. Source: 1 NEWS

Players from the Auckland franchise took presents to the Salvation Army for families who are unable to buy their own this year.

Among them were the Ioane brothers although Akira told 1 NEWS the entire team wanted to be there to lend a hand.

"Just dropping off a few presents is very heart-warming," Ioane said.

"You don't know lucky you really are until you come in here and do a bit of work around it. 

"A few boys are here and we're just glad to be a part of it... all the boys were keen but some are out of town at the moment and can't make it but us, we just live next to HQ so it was easy for us."

Ioane then pointed out someone who was in Auckland but was still missing from the festivities.

"Caleb Clarke was meant to be here I don't know where he is, ol' no-show, but I'm sure he's got a good reason."

Caleb Clarke makes a run for the All Blacks. Source: Photosport

Ioane said those present got a lot out of the experience.

"It puts things in perspective.

"We're looking forward to continuing this for years to come."

If that's the case, perhaps Clarke can help with future present deliveries.

Rugby
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Black Caps claim T20 series win over Pakistan after Kane Williamson finishes match with dramatic boundary
2
NZ-born policeman slain in UK honoured with BBC unsung hero award for rugby efforts
3
Shocker from Dean Barker's American Magic leaves the door open for Team NZ
4
Kiwis behind hydrofoiling bike continuing to dream big - 'It could end up in the Olympics'
5
After anti-climactic finish to Christmas Cup, Team NZ eager to be part of potential future practice races
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:03

Brian O'Driscoll: All Blacks 'won't love' drawing France at 2023 Rugby World Cup

Déjà vu? Wallabies, Wales and Fiji drawn into same RWC pool for third-consecutive competition in 2023
00:23

All Blacks to face France as draw for Rugby World Cup 2023 revealed

Super Rugby trans-Tasman draw released, Highlanders to host Reds in opener