Cheeky Akira Ioane calls out 'no-show' Caleb Clarke as Blues deliver presents for families in need

The Blues have been spreading some Christmas cheer at an Auckland charity today although star player Akira Ioane cheekily pointed out one of their players seemed to be missing.

Players from the Auckland franchise took presents to the Salvation Army for families who are unable to buy their own this year.

Among them were the Ioane brothers although Akira told 1 NEWS the entire team wanted to be there to lend a hand.

"Just dropping off a few presents is very heart-warming," Ioane said.

"You don't know lucky you really are until you come in here and do a bit of work around it.



"A few boys are here and we're just glad to be a part of it... all the boys were keen but some are out of town at the moment and can't make it but us, we just live next to HQ so it was easy for us."

Ioane then pointed out someone who was in Auckland but was still missing from the festivities.

"Caleb Clarke was meant to be here I don't know where he is, ol' no-show, but I'm sure he's got a good reason."

Caleb Clarke makes a run for the All Blacks. Source: Photosport

Ioane said those present got a lot out of the experience.

"It puts things in perspective.

"We're looking forward to continuing this for years to come."