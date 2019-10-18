Cheeky Air NZ releases witty safety video for Irish fans ahead of 'turbulent' RWC quarter-final against All Blacks

Air New Zealand has done its best to help Irish fans prepare for this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against the All Blacks with a tongue-in-cheek safety video.

The Kiwi airline uploaded the short sketch to social media and immediately warned Irish fans they were in for a bumpy ride despite winning the last two of the three Tests played between the teams.

"Some Irish supporters may be expecting a pleasant journey, however we happen to think you might be in for some upcoming turbulence."

Two Air NZ crew members then proceed to give Irish fans a guide on what to do throughout the match, including fastening seat belts during the haka so they don't flee too early and stowing children away on the "off chance that language may become a little colourful".

They also give instructions on a brace position for when the All Blacks score a try and where to find the nearest exit in case the men in black build a healthy lead.

Irish airline Aer Lingus responded to the cheeky taunt, saying their "crew is briefed, checklist complete and we're ready for takeoff".