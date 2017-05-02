 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Charlie Ngatai returns for Chiefs after 11-month concussion nightmare

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks midfielder Charlie Ngatai's return to Super Rugby has been given the green light, as he was named to start at second-five for the Chiefs against the Reds in New Plymouth this weekend.

Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ngatai made a return to action last month in club rugby, having missed the last 11 months with concussion.

His return to the Chiefs will take place at Yarrow Stadium, his home ground for provincial rugby where he plays for Taranaki.

Hooker Nathan Harris also returns to the Chiefs side, having picked up a serious knee injury back in August 2016, making his first appearance of 2017 from the bench.

Elsewhere, halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow returns to the side, while co-captain Sam Cane moves back to the openside after featuring at number eight against the Sunwolves last week.

The Chiefs' second-five made his long awaited comeback in a Otorohonga club match.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Toni Pulu, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 11. James Lowe, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8. Michael Leitch, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 4. Dominic Bird, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Hika Elliot, 1. Kane Hames.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Liam Messam, 21. Jonathan Taumataeine, 22. Sam McNicol, 23. Shaun Stevenson.

Related

Chiefs

00:58
Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.

'He's in good knick, he's ready to go' – Chiefs coach hints at Super Rugby return for Charlie Ngatai after year-long concussion battle
00:23
The Chiefs' centre made his comeback after 11 months on the sideline today.

Charlie Ngatai wants to captain Maori All Blacks against Lions - 'if everything goes well'
00:35
The Chiefs’ second five made a return to competitive rugby today, lacing up the boots in Otorohanga.

'Happy to be back out there' – Charlie Ngatai reveals struggles during 11-month head knock absence
00:31
Ngatai was looking likely to be an All Blacks regular in 2016, but hasn't played since last May after a nasty concussion.

'He's getting better' – Dave Rennie hopeful of Chiefs return from concussion for Charlie Ngatai

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:32
2
Rollerson scored just once in his eight Test career, against South Africa in Christchurch in 1981.

Video: Ex-All Black Doug Rollerson has passed away aged 63 - watch his only Test try

00:28
3
The boundary was too small for the Black Caps' all-rounder against Pune today.

Watch: Colin de Grandhomme smashes brutal back-to-back sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

00:58
4
Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.

Charlie Ngatai returns for Chiefs after 11-month concussion nightmare

01:24
5
The former All Blacks coach's 100-year old mother is a participant of the classes aimed towards keeping retirees active.

Watch: 'She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers' - Sir Graham Henry praises exercise programme for his mum, other Christchurch seniors

00:30
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

Britain's Daily Mail reports royal servants across the UK have been ordered to London.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ