Charlie Ngatai returns for Chiefs after 11-month concussion nightmare

All Blacks midfielder Charlie Ngatai's return to Super Rugby has been given the green light, as he was named to start at second-five for the Chiefs against the Reds in New Plymouth this weekend.

Ngatai made a return to action last month in club rugby, having missed the last 11 months with concussion.

His return to the Chiefs will take place at Yarrow Stadium, his home ground for provincial rugby where he plays for Taranaki.

Hooker Nathan Harris also returns to the Chiefs side, having picked up a serious knee injury back in August 2016, making his first appearance of 2017 from the bench.

Elsewhere, halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow returns to the side, while co-captain Sam Cane moves back to the openside after featuring at number eight against the Sunwolves last week.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Toni Pulu, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 11. James Lowe, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8. Michael Leitch, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 4. Dominic Bird, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Hika Elliot, 1. Kane Hames.