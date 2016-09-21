 

Charlie Ngatai to leave NZ for France after 2018 Super Rugby season

All Blacks and Chiefs midfielder Charlie Ngatai will leave New Zealand Rugby at the end of this year's Super Rugby season, today confirming he'll join an as of yet unknown French club.

Charlie Ngatai of the Chiefs

Charlie Ngatai of the Chiefs

Source: Getty

Ngatai, 27, played one Test for the All Blacks, before struggling with concussion issues for the past two seasons.

At Chiefs training today, Ngatai told media that he was leaving our shores at the end of the 2018 competition, although wouldn't say who he would be playing for until the deal is finalised.

1 NEWS understands that Toulouse and Lyon are the clubs vying for Ngatai's signature.

