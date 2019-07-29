Charges laid after referee punched in rural Otago rugby match

A man has been charged for punching a referee following a rugby match in rural Otago on Saturday.

Police said the 27-year-old man has been charged with common assault.

The incident happened at Middlemarch, in the senior final between the Strath Taieri and Crescent rugby teams.

A video posted to social media by a sideline witness showed a red-carded Crescent player talking to a referee then suddenly punching him in the face.

After the video, there were calls for the man to be banned from rugby for life.