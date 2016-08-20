'The charge seems bizarre' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Sydney hotel bug charge

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says it's bizarre that a long-serving security consultant has been charged over the listening device found in the team's Sydney hotel last year.

A 51-year man is due to appear in Waverley Local Court in Sydney on March 21 charged with public mischief.

At the time of the alleged offence, the man was employed as a security consultant, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hansen was taken aback by the news of the arrest.

"Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable," he said.

"It's very hard to understand. The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us."

With the matter before the courts, Hansen said it would not be right or proper to make further comment.

The listening device was found in the team's meeting room at the InterContinental in Double Day last August.