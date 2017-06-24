'Character, courage and a fierce warrior' - Steve Hansen compares Read to McCaw after colossal All Blacks performance

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has paid skipper Kieran Read the ultimate tribute, comparing him to the legendary Richie McCaw after his side's 30-15 against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Speaking after the match, Hansen was full of praise for Read - making his competitive return after a thumb injury nearly two months ago.

"To be the All Black captain, you've got to have a lot of character and courage and be a fierce warrior," Hansen said.