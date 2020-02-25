Chance to represent Samoa a key reason why Ardie Savea is eyeing league switch

A desire to represent Samoa was part of the reason Ardie Savea is considering a shock code switch to rugby league.
The star All Blacks and Hurricanes loose forward created headlines on both sides of the Tasman when he said he was considering a switch to the NRL having been inspired by former teammate Sonny Bill Williams.
Savea doubled down on those comments today while appearing on the Staf Chat podcast.
The 26-year-old, who was born in Wellington to Samoan parents, also said the opportunity to represent Samoa made the 13-man game more appealing.
" I thought of giving that (league) a crack or trying to give it a crack. But a massive one for me that I would love to do is play for Samoa," he said.
"A big part of why I wanted to go to league was because I could play for Samoa because of the rules. So that's been a thing that's pondered my mind.
"For me it's how proud the Samoan people are and I know how much Samoans give to rugby internationally…my old man's face if he knew that I was going to play (for Samoa)."
Savea questioned rugby’s eligibility laws last year and how it related to coaches.
"Random thought - rugby union players aren't allowed to switch allegiance once playing for their country, should the same rule apply to coaches?" he tweeted.