'Challenge is good for us' – Steve Hansen on All Blacks' recent struggles

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says that he isn't concerned with his side's perceived lack of form going into Saturday's clash with South Africa in Albany.

The All Blacks have struggled at times in 2017, failing to secure a series victory against the British and Irish Lions, and looking far from their best in their recent Rugby Championship matches with Australia in Dunedin, and Argentina in New Plymouth.

Hansen though, says his team will grow from the adversity.

"It's not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination," Hansen said.

"We need the games we're getting at the moment to make us better, otherwise we're not going to grow."