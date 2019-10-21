Challenge accepted! England bring out special formation for All Blacks' haka before RWC semi-final clash

England showed they were ready for the All Blacks' challenge before the whistle even blew to start tonight's semi-final with a special pre-prepared response to the haka in Yokohama.

After the anthems set up the semi-final, the All Blacks headed to the middle of the field to lay down their traditional challenge but they were met by a unique response from their opponents.

In the 2011 final, France responded to the haka with a V-formation but tonight, with the All Blacks in their arrowhead, England opted for a V-formation of their own.

But rather than the two points meet, England shaped up in reverse as though looking to devour the All Blacks' challenge.

