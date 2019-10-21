TODAY |

Challenge accepted! England bring out special formation for All Blacks' haka before RWC semi-final clash

England showed they were ready for the All Blacks' challenge before the whistle even blew to start tonight's semi-final with a special pre-prepared response to the haka in Yokohama.

After the anthems set up the semi-final, the All Blacks headed to the middle of the field to lay down their traditional challenge but they were met by a unique response from their opponents.

In the 2011 final, France responded to the haka with a V-formation but tonight, with the All Blacks in their arrowhead, England opted for a V-formation of their own.

But rather than the two points meet, England shaped up in reverse as though looking to devour the All Blacks' challenge.

The singing drowned out the All Blacks' haka before kick-off on Saturday night

It appeared to have an effect, with England coming out firing on all cylinders in the opening of the match and scoring in the second minute.

England's formation against the All Blacks' haka in the RWC semi-final.
