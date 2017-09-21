 

Centre scores classy brace as Otago hold off Auckland Mitre 10 Cup challenge

Otago survived a late onslaught from Auckland to claim a 34-26 win in the Mitre 10 Cup in Dunedin this evening.

Sio Tomkinson scored Otago's first and last tries of the 34-26 win in Dunedin.
The home side got off to the perfect start, with centre Sio Tomkinson seizing on a misplaced pass from opposite Malakai Fekitoa, racing away to score the opening try of the match.

Auckland didn't take too long to hit back, with second-five George Moala going over from close range.

Otago would build their lead through the boot of Fletcher Smith, before Jona Nareki scored to give the hosts the upper hand.

Auckland's Vince Aso grabbed a try before the break, to keep his side in the contest, before substitute Josh Furno scored for Otago to see the scores at 24-14 at the interval.

Jona Nareki got the ball rolling for Otago in the second half, grabbing his second try of the match, before George Moala picked up another in the 75th minute to set up an intriguing finish to the contest.

Sio Tomkinson became the third player to pick up a brace of tries, effectively sealing the win for Otago, before a late penalty try to Auckland on the final siren saw the match finish at 34-26 in the hosts' favour.

The loss is Auckland's fifth from seven games this season, leaving them ahead of only Counties Manukau on the premiership table.

