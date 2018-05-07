Centre Jordie Barrett's 'third favourite position' as Hurricanes ponder midfield options

With a midfield injury crisis currently engulfing the Hurricanes, versatile youngster Jordie Barrett could find himself as the man in the number 13 jersey as Super Rugby enters it's crunch period, assistant Jason Holland says.

Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

With Vince Aso ruled out for the rest of the 2018 season, coupled with Matt Proctor suffering a sternum problem, the Hurricanes find themselves short of cover at centre, with Barrett, Peter Umaga-Jensen and Jonah Lowe the viable replacements for Friday's clash with the Crusaders.

Speaking to media yesterday, Holland confirmed that Barrett's history of playing in the midfield could see him drafted in to partner Ngani Laumape in the centres, although he would prefer to remain at fullback.

"He's played a lot of 12 obviously as Francis Douglas [Memorial College] and enjoys 12, but he's trained a lot of the year with us at 13," Holland said.

"But it's probably his third-favourite position."