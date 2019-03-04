Carlos Spencer unsurprised by Sunwolves' win over Chiefs: 'There's never an easy week'

While the Sunwolves' historic 30-15 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton may have left some scratching their heads, the result came as no great shock to Hurricanes assistant coach Carlos Spencer.

Suffering a narrow 31-30 loss to the Waratahs last week, the Sunwolves defied expectations to play the Chiefs off their own park, notching their first ever Super Rugby away victory at FMG Stadium.

Asked about the result after the Hurricanes' training this morning though, Spencer spoke highly of the Sunwolves' 2019 approach to Super Rugby.

"In this competition - as we all know - there's never an easy week," Spencer began.

"The Sunwolves have played some pretty good rugby over the last three weeks.

"I think it's a deserved win for them, they play some exciting rugby, they move the ball around. I think they'll be a really tough outfit this year."