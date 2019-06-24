Carlos Spencer says Canes can't afford any mistakes against in-form Crusaders in semi-final showdown

Hurricanes assistant coach Carlos Spencer says his side aren't focusing too much about their opponents Crusaders' remarkable 2019 season, but instead will look to implement their game plan to secure their place in next week's Super Rugby final.

The Crusaders host the Hurricanes this weekend in their New Zealand derby semi-final, with Scott Robertson's men tipped to be heavy favourites.

The Crusaders have had 10 wins, two losses and have drawn two games in this year's regular season. They finished on top of the Super Rugby ladder with 58 points, just five points ahead of the Canes.

"We know they have chinks in their armour, I don't think it is a matter of going backwards to realise what that is," said Spencer.

"We have just got to stay in the present and in the moment and purely focus on ourselves."

The Hurricanes will have to improve their exit strategies against the Crusaders, after the Bulls created some headaches for the Wellington franchise during their 35-28 win quarter-final.

"We have got no concerns, we have just got to be a bit more clinical and ruthless in those areas and make smarter decisions.