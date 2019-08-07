TODAY |

Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching

A star-studded curtain raiser featuring a cast of New Zealand and Pacific Island rugby legends will take place before the All Blacks-Tonga Test in Hamilton next month.

The New Zealand Barbarian Legends will face off with the Pacific Legends with the NZ squad captained by 35-Test All Black Carlos Spencer and coached by great Sir Michael Jones, while the Pacific side will be led by Sevens icon DJ Forbes and Tana Umaga.

Umaga told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning despite Spencer dusting off the boots again, he was happy sticking to coaching.

"I doubt it," he laughed.

"I've come to the realisation that my body is going against me now and even though I try and run, it just keeps telling me with injuries that I shouldn't do it - I probably pushed it too hard when I was playing."

The midday match has been organised to raise awareness for the diabetes and obesity epidemic apparent in many New Zealand communities.

Umaga said it was an important message to drive.

"It was a no-brainer," he said.

"I've made decisions in my life of eating healthily and that's primarily because of some of our brothers and how they've passed away.

"It's a real decision for us to make. I've got a young family as we all do and these decisions shouldn't be based just about us but our families and that's the reason we've got to keep going and make those sacrifices."

The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
