Cards galore as Wales claim nervy Rugby World Cup win over Fiji

Yellow cards have once again been at the fore of a Rugby World Cup clash, with Fiji and Wales playing out an ill-disciplined affair in Oita.

With 27 cards having already been dished out in the final round of the pool stage, Wales' victory over Fiji saw another four yellows brandished, two for each side.

Wales' Ken Owens was the first to be sent to the sin bin, tipping Viliame Mata in a tackle, referee Jerome Garces giving his marching orders.

However, rather than capitalise on their numerical advantage, Fiji were next reduced to 14. Lock Tevita Cavubati leading with his shoulder as he dived into the ruck, lucky not to be shown red.

A third yellow was dished out before halftime, Fiji flanker Semi Kunatani the next to go for repeated infringements.

The change of half didn't bring a change in discipline, Wales' James Davies earning the fourth yellow card, this time for offside.

Wales would take a vital victory, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 29-17 win.

Four different players were shown yellow in Wales' 29-17 win in Oita. Source: Spark Sport RWC
