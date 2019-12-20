TODAY |

Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Blues and Junior All Blacks’ player, Nick Williams has been reduced to tears after touching gesture by his Welsh Rugby team.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Blues player who now plays for Cardiff hadn't seen his mum in 12 years.

The Cardiff Blues flew out Williams’ mother from New Zealand to Wales to surprise him for Christmas, who had not visited her son in Europe since his departure in 2008.

Williams is regarded as one of the hardest rugby players in the Northern Hemisphere, but the 1.91m, 130kg loose forward was visibly emotional as the pair embraced.

Cardiff Coach John Mulvihill started by addressing his team on the importance of family, before paying tribute to Williams, and playing a video message from his mum.

Williams was told to come to the front of the room to receive a present, before being instructed to turn around for his real gift.

He saw his mum and immediately became emotional, with tears flowing from both, before hugging and giving her a kiss on the forehead.

Mulvihill told WalesOnline they organised the surprise a few weeks ago with the help of Williams’ wife, Gemma and brother, Tim Nanai-Williams, who plays for Clermont in France.

“It was fantastic. It was a really, really touching moment and it’s something the boys in that room will remember forever," he said.

“I had to keep it together at the front. There were a lot of boys with heads down and shirts over their faces. But that’s good, that’s what we are about.

“That’s the importance of family within our group. Nick is someone who is the cultural, spiritual leader for us on and off the field.

“We just thought if we could do something special to make him feel good about himself and the family at this time of the year, it would be great for everyone.

“He struggled for a little bit. He finally got his words out and he was really thankful for everyone.”

Rugby
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
2
Star names, including Richie McCaw, on show again for second T20 Black Clash
3
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
4
Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags
5
Jimmy Neesham the only Kiwi to be bought in 2020 IPL auction
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:02

'They won't even miss me' – John Plumtree assures Hurricanes fans they'll be fine without him
00:31

'I haven't got a Plan B' – Ian Foster confident in securing Brad Mooar for All Blacks

Jason Holland takes charge of Hurricanes, Cory Jane named as defence coach

John Plumtree, Greg Feek in as Ian Foster confirms All Blacks coaching group