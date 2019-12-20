Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother

Former Blues and Junior All Blacks’ player, Nick Williams has been reduced to tears after touching gesture by his Welsh Rugby team.

The Cardiff Blues flew out Williams’ mother from New Zealand to Wales to surprise him for Christmas, who had not visited her son in Europe since his departure in 2008.

Williams is regarded as one of the hardest rugby players in the Northern Hemisphere, but the 1.91m, 130kg loose forward was visibly emotional as the pair embraced.

Cardiff Coach John Mulvihill started by addressing his team on the importance of family, before paying tribute to Williams, and playing a video message from his mum.

Williams was told to come to the front of the room to receive a present, before being instructed to turn around for his real gift.

He saw his mum and immediately became emotional, with tears flowing from both, before hugging and giving her a kiss on the forehead.

Mulvihill told WalesOnline they organised the surprise a few weeks ago with the help of Williams’ wife, Gemma and brother, Tim Nanai-Williams, who plays for Clermont in France.

“It was fantastic. It was a really, really touching moment and it’s something the boys in that room will remember forever," he said.

“I had to keep it together at the front. There were a lot of boys with heads down and shirts over their faces. But that’s good, that’s what we are about.

“That’s the importance of family within our group. Nick is someone who is the cultural, spiritual leader for us on and off the field.

“We just thought if we could do something special to make him feel good about himself and the family at this time of the year, it would be great for everyone.