Canterbury's Mitchell Dunshea earns All Blacks call up as injury rules out Quinten Strange

Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury lock Mitchell Dunshea has earned an All Blacks call up, taking the place of injured Crusaders teammate Quinten Strange.

Mitchell Dunshea during the Souths captains run. North v South rugby match, Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, 04 September, 2020. Source: Photosport

Strange was one of seven uncapped All Blacks selected into Ian Foster's 35-man squad after a solid Super Rugby season but was ruled out for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The injury will rule Strange out of the Bledisloe Cup series and the Rugby Championship. Dunshea is now in line to earn his first Test cap against the Wallabies when the Bledisloe Cup series kick-off on October 11.

He is expected to join the squad in Wellington next week.

Rugby
