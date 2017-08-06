 

Canterbury Rugby, Crusaders buy into new US rugby team set to compete in inaugural North America competition

The Canterbury Rugby Union and Crusaders have invested in the upcoming US professional rugby competition after taking a minority ownership in one of the teams.

Scott Robertson says that his team's plan against the Lions worked in the 25-17 win.

The Crusaders celebrate winning the 2017 Super Rugby competition against the Lions.

Source: Photosport

The Canterbury union, who is already a major stakeholder of the Crusaders, has invested in the Seattle Seawolves with the intent of helping develop players and the game there.

The Seawolves are one of seven teams set to compete in the inaugural season of Major League Rugby - a North American professional competition starting in April.

Other major US cities involved in the competition include Houston, San Diego and New Orleans.

"As the oldest rugby organisation in New Zealand we are excited to have secured a small stake in the future of professional rugby in the US," Canterbury Rugby CEO Nathan Godfrey told Stuff.co.nz.

"We look forward to helping where we can and supporting them in their exciting journey to be a successful professional team and club."

The Seawolves play their first MLR game on April 22 against the San Diego Legion.

