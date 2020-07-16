Canterbury rugby community treated to special webinar with world-renowned conditioning coach

One of the world’s best strength and conditioning coaches has connected with Canterbury’s rugby community.

Gunnar Peterson is currently employed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA but also does personal training for celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NFL star Tom Brady and the Kardashians.

Last night though, he spoke to current rugby players from all over Christchurch, hammering home how important work ethic is.

“Do more than the other guy, the other girl, do more than people nipping at your heels,” said Peterson.

“But make sure you strike a balance and not lose your personal life and yourself.”

The hour-long Q+A session was organised by Hugh Renton, who’s recently been called into the Crusaders as injury cover.

Renton said he wanted to give back to local rugby players of all abilities who are looking to better themselves and their game.

“He’s about what you’re doing on the field and in the gym," Renton said.

"He’s up at 4am and is so disciplined and if I can emulate and learn off that, it’ll help me be better and all of us for that matter."

Peterson talked about what separated the “goods” from the “greats”.

“It’s planning right down to every last detail. [The greats] are unwavering, unforgiving and nothing gets in their way,” he said.

Canterbury-based Black Fern Grace Brooker said the session was invaluable.

“I live by the sword die by the sword and often push a little too hard,” she said.

“I’m sporting a few injuries at the moment and trying really hard to work on balance and that was just an awesome insight.”