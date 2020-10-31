Canterbury miraculously clinch Farah Palmer four-peat with last minute try over Waikato

Canterbury have lifted the Farah Palmer Cup for the fourth year in a row after miraculously edging out Waikato in the 81st minute of their final in Christchurch today.
Waikato were robbed of the crown in the 81st minute in what was a low scoring affair, as Canterbury snatched victory after trailing 3-7 as the time went past 80 minutes.
After five agonising phases within the Waikato five metre line, Canterbury wowed their home crowd after Cindy Nelles finally crashed over the line, handing Canterbury an 8-7 win.
A dejected Waikato helplessly watched on as Kendra Cocksedge missed the conversion attempt.
It was just a formality however, with the visitors having no right of rebuttal as the scores stayed at 8-7, sealing the four-peat for the home side.