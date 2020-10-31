TODAY |

Canterbury miraculously clinch Farah Palmer four-peat with last minute try over Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury have lifted the Farah Palmer Cup for the fourth year in a row after miraculously edging out Waikato in the 81st minute of their final in Christchurch today.

Canterbury celebrate after Cindy Nelles of Canterbury dives over to score the winning try during the Farah Palmer Cup Final between Canterbury and Waikato at Rugby Park on October 31, 2020 in Christchurch. Source: Getty

Waikato were robbed of the crown in the 81st minute in what was a low scoring affair, as Canterbury snatched victory after trailing 3-7 as the time went past 80 minutes.

After five agonising phases within the Waikato five metre line, Canterbury wowed their home crowd after Cindy Nelles finally crashed over the line, handing Canterbury an 8-7 win.

A dejected Waikato helplessly watched on as Kendra Cocksedge missed the conversion attempt.

It was just a formality however, with the visitors having no right of rebuttal as the scores stayed at 8-7, sealing the four-peat for the home side.

Rugby
Christchurch and Canterbury
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Wallaby comes out as gay, opens up about struggles with sexuality and Israel Folau
2
Israel Adesanya's bid to be UFC's latest dual-division champ boosted after fellow titleholder agrees to bout
3
Canterbury miraculously clinch Farah Palmer four-peat with last minute try over Waikato
4
Returning All Black Ngani Laumape playing for parents, who moved to NZ in search of better life for their kids
5
Warriors part ways with ninth player so far this off-season, with Adam Keighran gone
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:53

All Blacks aiming to put pressure on Wallabies' playmaking debutants

Highlanders boss reveals trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches, arrival of Pasifika teams in 2022 - report

Former Wallaby comes out as gay, opens up about struggles with sexuality and Israel Folau

Richie Mo'unga expecting a challenge from Wallabies rookie debuting at No.10