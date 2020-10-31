Canterbury miraculously clinch Farah Palmer four-peat with last minute try over Waikato

Canterbury have lifted the Farah Palmer Cup for the fourth year in a row after miraculously edging out Waikato in the 81st minute of their final in Christchurch today.

Canterbury celebrate after Cindy Nelles of Canterbury dives over to score the winning try during the Farah Palmer Cup Final between Canterbury and Waikato at Rugby Park on October 31, 2020 in Christchurch. Source: Getty

Waikato were robbed of the crown in the 81st minute in what was a low scoring affair, as Canterbury snatched victory after trailing 3-7 as the time went past 80 minutes.

After five agonising phases within the Waikato five metre line, Canterbury wowed their home crowd after Cindy Nelles finally crashed over the line, handing Canterbury an 8-7 win.

A dejected Waikato helplessly watched on as Kendra Cocksedge missed the conversion attempt.