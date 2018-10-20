Canterbury hammer Counties Manukau to claim second straight Farah Palmer Cup

Canterbury have claimed back to back national women's rugby titles, beating Counties Manukau 52-29 in Christchurch to lift the Farah Palmer Cup.

Canterbury scored seven tries to Counties' five.

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge was outstanding, kicking seven conversions and scoring two tries of her own for Canterbury.

Sam Curtis scored two tries for the home side.

Number 8 Aroha Savage never stopped trying for a Counties team that started fast, but were blown away in the first half by Canterbury, who led 35-10 at half-time.