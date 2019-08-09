Canterbury embrace return of Luke Whitelock for Mitre 10 Cup season

Canterbury are relishing the return of captain Luke Whitelock for the Mitre 10 Cup season opener against Waikato this weekend, the All Blacks and Highlanders number eight's provincial involvement limited to just three games in 2018.

After been a key member of the Canterbury side that won three straight titles from 2015-2017, Whitelock's role was limited last year, as the red and blacks relinquished their title to Auckland.

This season though, the youngest Whitelock brother should be available for the entirety of the Mitre 10 Cup, a prospect that's pleased forwards coach Reuben Thorne.

"He's been great," Thorne said.

"When he did play for us last year, he was fantastic - he performed really well. He's a natural leader, he's been involved in several championship winning teams.

"He just brings that composure, as well as an outstanding level of playing ability.

[We're] just really pleased to have him back in the group."