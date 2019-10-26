Canterbury continue Farah Palmer Cup dominance with third-straight premiership

Canterbury have claimed a third-consecutive Farah Palmer Cup premiership title today after beating Auckland in this afternoon’s final 30-20.

Canterbury dominated the first half of the final at Christchurch's Rugby Park, racing out to a 14-0 lead thanks to tries to both midfielders Lucy Anderson and Grace Booker.

Auckland surged back though, managing to draw level with the hosts but it was the defending champs who held their nerve in the end.

Black Ferns star Kendra Cocksedge then sealed the win with a late drop goal to give Canterbury their third title in as many years.

Canterbury coach Kieran Kite told SKY Sports afterwards that he was a little gobsmacked by the outcome.

"We wanted to come here today and put on an 80-minute performance – something we hadn't done all season,” Kite said.

"I think we achieved a lot of that today."

Auckland coach Richie Walker said Canterbury had been the benchmark over the last few years and congratulated them for that.

"You get 14 points down in the first 10 minutes and it's an uphill climb from there. We were able to climb back and get close, but we didn't finish it off," he said.