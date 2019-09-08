Canterbury climb off bottom of Mitre 10 Cup Premiership with victory over Auckland

Canterbury have leapfrogged Counties Manukau at the bottom of the Mitre 10 Cup Premership standings, taking a bonus point victory with a 32-22 win over Auckland at Eden Park.

Having lost their first three games of the 2019 season, Canterbury returned to winning ways last week with an 80-0 win over Southland, looking to keep their winning momentum in a rematch of last year's Mitre 10 Cup final.

An intercept try from loose forward Billy Harmon and a penalty to Brett Cameron saw Canterbury take a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes, before Harmon was shown a yellow card to help Auckland back into the contest through Akira Ioane.

Winger Dallas McLeod scored again for Canterbury before the break, giving the visitors a 20-10 lead at the break.

Harmon would trouble the scorers again in the second spell, capping off a runaway effort after toeing through from a lineout.