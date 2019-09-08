Canterbury climb off bottom of Mitre 10 Cup Premiership with victory over Auckland

Canterbury have leapfrogged Counties Manukau at the bottom of the Mitre 10 Cup Premership standings, taking a bonus point victory with a 32-22 win over Auckland at Eden Park.
Having lost their first three games of the 2019 season, Canterbury returned to winning ways last week with an 80-0 win over Southland, looking to keep their winning momentum in a rematch of last year's Mitre 10 Cup final.
An intercept try from loose forward Billy Harmon and a penalty to Brett Cameron saw Canterbury take a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes, before Harmon was shown a yellow card to help Auckland back into the contest through Akira Ioane.
Winger Dallas McLeod scored again for Canterbury before the break, giving the visitors a 20-10 lead at the break.
Harmon would trouble the scorers again in the second spell, capping off a runaway effort after toeing through from a lineout.
Auckland would hit back with tries to Blake Gibson and Salesi Rayasi within three minutes of each other, only for Canterbury reserve halfback Ereatara Enari to seal the result late on.