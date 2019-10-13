Canterbury break Harbour hearts in Shield challenge after match-winning 82nd minute try

Canterbury have broken North Harbour hearts after a last-minute try saw them win 31-25 to retain the Ranfurly Shield and deny the men from the North Shore a semi-final spot.

Harbour hit the front in the dying minutes with a huge upset looming only for Canterbury’s Harry Allan to cross for the match-winning try in the 82nd minute.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The win means Canterbury retain the Shield and will face Wellington in one semi-final after finishing third on the ladder.