'I can't see myself anywhere else' - Joe Moody recommits to New Zealand Rugby

The All Blacks' stocks post next year's World Cup have been bolstered, with prop Joe Moody re-signing with New Zealand Rugby through until 2022.

Moody, 30, has recommitted to both the All Blacks, playing 36 Tests, and the Crusaders, with whom he's won the past two Super Rugby titles.

Moody's coaches, All Blacks boss Steve Hansen and Crusaders mastermind Scott Robertson were both delighted at the news of having the hulking front rower at their disposals for the immediate future.

"Moods' is one of the best loosehead props in the world, he's worked incredibly hard on his game over the years and has taken his opportunities when they have come," Hansen said.

"Joe is as good as it gets in world rugby, he's a beast of a front-rower and a world class athlete in his position," added Robertson.

Moody himself spoke of showing loyalty to both New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders, having had options to chase a lucrative overseas deal.

"I still feel like I have a lot to contribute to rugby here in New Zealand, so at this stage I can't see myself anywhere else.

"It's important to me to stay loyal to the teams that have shown faith in me throughout my rugby career, and I'm loving my time among a world-class forward pack with the All Blacks and the Crusaders," Moody said.  

Joe Moody tackled by Will Genia
Joe Moody tackled by Will Genia Source: Photosport
