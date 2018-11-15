TODAY |

'I can't see much between them' - Zinzan Brooke fearful of All Blacks-England semi

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Former All Blacks number eight Zinzan Brooke admits he's worried about New Zealand meeting England in the Rugby World Cup knockout phase, the two sides on course for a semi-final showdown.

With both sides through to this weekend's quarter-finals, with the All Blacks facing Ireland and England against Australia, two victories would confirm Brooke's fears.

Speaking to the Rugby Paper, Brooke says he sees a possible All Blacks-England match-up as too close to call.

"I do fear the England semifinal," Brooke said.

"If the two teams do meet, which I expect them to, it could come down to a toss of the coin on the day. Top sport is about close margins and I can't see much between them.

"I'd like to say 'yes, New Zealand are going to win' but I don't confidently see it that way."

The All Blacks and England would conceivably meet in the Rugby World Cup semi-final, to be played the weekend of October 26-27.

Ryan Crotty. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Silver Ferns looking to put one hand on Constellation Cup against Diamonds
2
'I'm not happy' – Diamonds coach angry over Kayla Cullen's Australian switch
3
All Blacks' haka a marketing tool, claims Irish writer: 'Cashing in on someone else's culture'
4
'I can't help it' - Diamonds coach a self-confessed Kiwi fan who can't help but sing God Defend New Zealand
5
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:52

All Blacks open up about fatherhood, phone calls home to relieve stress in Japan

England defence coach John Mitchell taking lessons from All Blacks' infamous 2003 semi-final defeat

'No better man for knowing how the Kiwis work' - 'Upset' Bundee Aki key to helping Ireland prepare for All Blacks

Japan's Word Cup success draws standing-room-only media attention, massive ratings at home