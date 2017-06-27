Canes wrecking ball Vaea Fifita crashes over for crucial try that helped clinch draw with Lions

Source:
Hurricanes flanker Vaea Fifita was at his barnstorming-best, grabbing the crucial try in the 31-all draw with the British and Irish Lions in Wellington.
With Lions lock Iain Henderson in the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Jordie Barrett, the Hurricanes launched a comeback for the ages to bring the match back to an even kilter from being 31-14 down.
Fifita's effort saw him pick the ball up and charge at the line, showing incredible strength to score.
The referee had to check upstairs with the TMO, but there was no way Fifita was going to be stripped of the game-saving try.
