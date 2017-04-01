 

Canes make minor changes for Crusaders showdown, Ardie Savea shifts to number 7

Canterbury loose forward Reed Prinsep has been called up to the Hurricanes' starting side for Saturday's Super Rugby clash with the competition leading Crusaders in Christchurch.

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea avoids a tackle during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea.

Source: Photosport

Prinsep, who made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders last year, will start at blindside against his former team with Brad Shields shifting to No.8 for the first time this season.

There is one other change to the side that started against the Stormers in Wellington last Friday with loose head prop Chris Eves switching roles with Ben May, who takes his place among the reserves.

Prinsep's elevation to the run-on team represents his fourth start of 2017, but first in the No 6 jersey, and means Ardie Savea returns to openside in a new look loose trio.

There are a further three personnel changes in the reserves where prop Loni Uhila returns after an eight week, six-match absence caused by a persistent calf injury.

Taranaki loose forward Toa Halafihi comes into the squad for Callum Gibbins who was unavailable for selection after injuring his shoulder against the Stormers.

The Hurricanes have enjoyed an edge in recent seasons, winning four of the last five matches between the clubs, the last being a 35-10 victory in Christchurch last year.

The Hurricanes have won eight of nine matches to sit third on the New Zealand Conference ladder behind the conference leading Crusaders, who are unbeaten through ten matches this season, and the Chiefs.

Hurricanes:  15 Jordie Barrett, 14 ;Cory Jane, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves.

Reserves: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ben May, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Sam Lousi, 20 Toa Halafihi, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Wes Goosen.

 

Hurricanes

