Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano named in Wallabies squad, Quade Cooper dropped

Christian Lealiifano's inspirational Wallabies recall has come at the expense of Quade Cooper as Michael Cheika adopted a ruthless approach to his first squad naming of the World Cup year.

Cancer survivor Lealiifano is in line for his first Test in more three years when Australia open their Rugby Championship campaign against South Africa in Johannesburg on July 21.



There are three uncapped players in the 34-man squad while Cheika has found no room for a number of established players such as halfback Nick Phipps, hooker Tatafu Poloata-Nau and utility forward Ned Hanigan.



Injury has ruled out veteran flanker David Pocock, along with lock Adam Coleman and loose forward Pete Samu.



Brumbies captain Lealiifano played the last of his 19 internationals in mid-2016, soon before he was diagnosed with leukaemia which sidelined him for 12 months.



A gradual recovery transpired in a return to his best form this season as the 31-year-old steered the Brumbies to the Super Rugby semi-finals.



He and Bernard Foley are the specialist five-eighths while Kurtley Beale and Matt Toomua are other playmaking options for Cheika.



Seventy-Test veteran Cooper was sharp for the Melbourne Rebels after his publicised shift from the Queensland Reds but a late season dip in form appears to have counted against him, even though he was involved in a Wallabies camp in Brisbane this week.



The three uncapped players are all loose forwards - Melbourne powerhouse Isi Naisarani and young flankers Liam Wright, 21, and Rob Valetini, 20.



Among those to benefit from the Brumbies' late-season charge to the Australian Conference title was four-Test halfback Joe Powell, named ahead of veteran No.9 Phipps while season halfback Nic White is recalled after a four-year stint in Europe.



James O'Connor trained at the Wallabies camp, also after a long absence from Australia, but wasn't named to travel to South Africa on Sunday.



O'Connor is set to announce a return to Super Rugby next year, reportedly with Queensland.



WALLABIES SQUAD



Backs: Tom Banks, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Jack Maddocks, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Samu Kerevi, Matt Toomua, Bernard Foley, Christian Lealiifano, Will Genia, Nic White, Joe Powell.

